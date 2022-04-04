Police: Suspects sought after shooting airsoft-style gun at kids playing

By KPTV Staff

MILWAUKIE, Oregon (KPTV) — The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who shot at two kids with an airsoft-style gun on Sunday afternoon.

Police said two kids were playing on Southeast Park Street between Southeast Wood Avenue and Southeast Home Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and stopped near them. One person in the vehicle stood out of the sunroof and shot a BB gun or airsoft-style gun at the kids, hitting both.

The victims told police the suspects did not say anything to them, just laughed and drove away. The vehicle was last seen driving south on SE Wood Avenue.

The victims sustained minor injuries and are being care for by their parents, according to police.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described to be similar to a dark blue Dodge Caravan or Honda Odyssey. The suspect who fired the weapon was described as a white juvenile male, wearing a white t-shirt with short brown hair. The front passenger also appeared to be white juvenile male wearing a red or orange-colored shirt. A description of the driver was not available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to call 503-786-7500.

