Officer fired gun 3 times at speeding vehicle with juveniles inside

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Clark County School District Police Officer fired his gun three times at juveniles in a car who reportedly were involved in a fight on campus.

CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink showed the dramatic body camera video of the shooting on March 29 at Western High School.

According to Zink, police responded to Western after reports of a fight in the parking lot and a vehicle with a weapon. CCSDPD saw a vehicle speeding through the parking lot, hitting a female student before attempting to drive away. CCSDPD Officer Christopher Knight fired his weapon three times at the vehicle before it exited the parking lot.

Zink said the car was going about 22 mph in a 5 mph zone, and that the incident happened at dismissal, when an estimated 300 students were exiting the school.

The front passenger, a female juvenile, was dropped off at her parents’ before she was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. The driver took himself to University Medical Center. Both suffered minor injuries, Zink said. Two passengers in the rear of the vehicle were uninjured.

After the driver was released from the hospital, he was booked into juvenile detention on charges of battery, possession of a weapon on school property and disregard for public safety.

Zink said none of the juveniles in the vehicle were currently enrolled in CCSD. Zink said the fight stemmed from “trash talk” on social media that led to the juveniles coming to campus.

Zink said this was CCSDPD’s first officer-involved shooting since 2005.

