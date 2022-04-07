Councilman confronts officers for blasting loud music

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA ANA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A Santa Ana City Council member confronted a group of police officers late Monday night for blasting loud Disney music in his neighborhood.

Santa Ana Councilman Johnathan Hernandez says the Santa Ana police officers were blaring their music just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Among the songs which can be heard playing is the hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from the Oscar-winning film “Encanto.”

The officers were purportedly in the 1600 block of West Civic Center Drive waiting for a stolen car to be picked up when Hernandez approached them. The nearly 13-minute video was posted to the YouTube channel, Santa Ana Audits, which focuses on filming Santa Ana police officers.

“This is my district, you’re not gonna conduct yourself like that in front my neighbors,” Hernandez tells one of the officers.

“I apologize,” the officer can be heard responding.

“You wouldn’t do that in an affluent neighborhood, so why would you do it in mine?” Hernandez later said in a phone interview.

In response to the video, Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin released a statement which read, in part:

“The Santa Ana Police Department is aware of a video that has surfaced involving one of our officers. We are committed to serving our community and we understand the concerns as it relates to the video. The Santa Ana Police Department takes seriously all complaints regarding the service provided by the Department and the conduct of its employees. Our department is committed to conducting complete, thorough, and objective investigations. My expectations is that all police department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve.”

The situation is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.