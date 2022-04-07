Family takes to social media after wrong man is arrested in KCK

By Angie Ricono, Cyndi Fahrlander

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — After days of trying to free a man from jail, a KCK family took to social media to get results. And it worked.

Earvin Nunnally’s sister created a post on Wednesday and urged everyone to “Share! Share! Share!”

In the post, Shakedra Nunnally calls out the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for having the wrong man behind bars.

Nunnally pleads with police to match fingerprints and urges authorities “to do better.”

In just a couple hours, the post was shared nearly 100 times. Comments offered support for the family. Someone finally tagged television stations, including KCTV5 Investigative Reporter Angie Ricono. They also tagged Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

Dupree responded, “Thanks for tagging me. I will look into this today.”

All the attention paid off. When we asked for a statement, the district attorney’s office responded:

“The charges against Mr. Nunally have been dismissed and he is in the process of being released, if he hasn’t been already. This office was not the arresting agency concerning this matter, however when we were made aware of what happened we worked to free him as soon as possible.”

Earvin Nunnally’s attorney has confirmed that charges are dropped and that the arrest was a mistake.

Nunnally was released and clearly confused and stunned about what happened.

“I want an apology and lost wages and accountability that this wasn’t me,” Nunnally said.

KCK police offered this explanation:

“During a drug trafficking investigation of Irvan Lee Nunnally, he was falsely identified to investigators as his cousin, Earvin Lee Nunnally. A warrant was issued on 12/9/21 in that name and on Monday, April 4th, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested his cousin. Earlier today, when we were alerted to the situation, we immediately worked in earnest with the Wyandotte County District Attorney to have charges dropped and facilitate his swift release. In addition, we will work to ensure that this arrest is removed from his record.”

The family calls the situation crazy and humiliating.

