Queens mother Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times, sources tell CBS2

By ELIJAH WESTBROOK, LEAH MISHKIN

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Police are continuing to piece together the death of Orsolya Gaal.

The 51-year-old’s body was found inside a duffel bag not far from her Queens home.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, a home on a quiet Forest Hills street has turned into a crime scene.

The NYPD arrived Monday afternoon, searched a garage, and left with evidence.

Neighbors are in shock.

“Everyone is on edge because apparently a killer is running around,” said neighbor Nick Bais.

“I got goosebumps,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook.

“It feels like something out of TV. It’s just really, it’s rough,” resident Patrick Tuszakowski said.

“It’s scary. I don’t understand how somebody can do this,” said resident Steven Agardi.

On Saturday morning, police received a 911 call after a bag with blood on it was discovered on Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. Police say Gaal’s body was inside.

“We saw all the police by Jackie Robinson Parkway and it’s really sad. My heart goes out to the family,” said Forest Hills resident Christina Aptowitz.

Police say there was a trail of blood from where the bag was found to the Gaal’s home, a short distance away.

Graphic new details from sources say Gaal, a mother of two, was stabbed more than 50 times. We’re told her husband and older son were out of state when this happened.

“Say your prayers for the family now because she’s gone already,” neighbor Theodora Grafas said.

Grafas wasn’t just the family of four’s neighbor, she was the 51-year-old’s friend. She says they’d see each other in their backyards and would get their nails done together.

“Her kindness to people, super friendly. And the way she took care of her kids and her husband. She was just a great person,” Grafas said.

The last time she saw Gaal was Friday morning. Never did she think this would be their final exchange.

“I passed by, she waved to me, I waved to her. I was going to do some errands,” Grafas said.

“It is shocking. Even though I didn’t socialize with them, it’s very disturbing,” Bais said.

Sources tell us the person responsible may have been someone Gaal knew, although police have not yet identified a person of interest.

“May God rest her soul,” Grafas said.

Her disturbing death left some with more questions than answers.

“You keep reliving the sequence of events. How did this happen? It’s actually quite strange,” one neighbor said. “The more it goes on, the more the gravity of the situation just keeps making it worse.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.