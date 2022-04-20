‘If I win $1 million, we are splitting it’: lottery winner makes good on promise to friend

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

METHUEN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A good friend’s act of kindness was rewarded this month by a Methuen lottery winner.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says Eric Cochrane won a $1 million prize on a “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch ticket and he’s splitting the one-time winning payment, which adds up to $650,000 before taxes, with his friend John Galvin.

According to the Lottery, Cochrane brought his son’s guitar to Galvin’s guitar repair shop to get it fixed. Galvin knew Cochrane’s son had a health issue earlier in the week and refused to accept payment for the repair, the Lottery said.

Cochrane insisted that the repair shop owner take at least $40, but Galvin still wouldn’t budge.

“When Galvin refused, Cochrane decided that he would purchase two $20 instant tickets and told his friend, ‘If I win $1 million, we are splitting it,’” the Lottery said.

Cochrane bought the winning ticket at Howe Street Superette in Methuen, and the two friends went to the Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim their prize on Friday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.