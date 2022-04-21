Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting set to speak today

By Ayah Galal and Rob Polansky

WEST HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — More than two years after a deadly trooper-involved shooting in West Haven, a state trooper was arrested on a manslaughter charge.

The family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane, the man killed in the Jan. 15, 2020 shooting, scheduled a news conference following the arrest of Trooper Brian North.

An attorney for the family said North’s arrest was the first step in justice being served.

The shooting happened on Campbell Avenue, right by exit 43 of the Interstate 95 underpass.

State police said it started as a carjacking call in Norwalk and was followed by a police pursuit with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Troopers said Soulemane eventually got off I-95 in West Haven.

They said the 19-year-old hit an SUV, but they were able to box in the stolen car.

Troopers said they gave him a number of commands to get out of the car, but they were ignored. They also said they tried using a Taser on him.

Shortly after that, state police said North fired his gun at Soulemane seven times. North reported that he saw him reach for something from his waistband, which turned out to be a kitchen knife.

In a lengthy report, the state inspector general said that when North fired his gun, neither he nor the other officers on scene were in imminent danger.

The family of Soulemane has been pushing for justice for the last two years.

“We’re going to keep letting his name be heard, keep coming out on these streets, and keep pushing,” said Maryann Soulemane, Mubarak Soulemane’s Sister.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut State Police Union called it a tragic case for everyone involved.

“The inspector general made a decision we’re disappointed with,” said Andrew Matthews, executive director, Connecticut State Police Union. “We will not debate the facts of the case in public.”

Gov. Ned Lamont also weighed in on the case.

“That’s why we have an inspector general, a former judge. Independent,” Lamont said. “Police aren’t investigating police. Independent. Give people confidence we’re holding people accountable. Now, I’ll let justice take its course.”

The family of Mubarak Soulemane and their attorneys scheduled their press conference for Thursday at noon at the scene of the deadly shooting.

North is due in court next month to face his manslaughter charge.

