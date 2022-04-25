Police: Person Being Held Against Their Will Inside South Sacramento Home By Armed Suspect

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Authorities say an armed suspect is believed to be holding at least one person against their will inside a south Sacramento home.

Officers responded to the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road late Monday morning and are trying to make contact with someone who they say may have fired a gun, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

No injuries have been reported.

Sacramento police say one subject has been seen armed inside the residence where they’re holding another person against their will.

Police urge people to avoid the area as a precaution. A perimeter has been established and SWAT officers, along with Crisis Negotiators and an Unmanned Aerial Systems unit, are at the scene.

West Campus High School along with Mark Twain and Peter Burnett elementary schools have been dismissed due to the situation.

The Sacramento City Unified School District said Peter Burnett parents should come in from McMahon Drive and exit the same way. For Mark Twain and West Campus, parents are advised to enter from north of 27th Avenue by 58th Street and exit the same way.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.