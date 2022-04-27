12-Year-Old Pompano Beach Student Accused Of Making School Threat

By Austin Carter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A Pompano Beach middle school student accused of making a school threat has been arrested.

“These types of threats are not a joke, we’ve been saying it over and over again,” says Carey Codd, Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with making written threats to kill.

Earlier that morning, a student at Crystal Lake Middle School learned of the threat and posted the information on social media as a warning about a possible school shooting.

The department is commending that student for seeing something and saying something.

“This student who initially got wind of this threat did just that they learned of this potential threat, they put it ou there as a warning, it enabled investigators to begin their investigation and resulted in this arrest,” says Codd.

The school’s resource deputy investigated and identified the student responsible for making the threat.

According to the sheriff’s office, the threat outlined a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people.”

The school was searched and no weapons were found. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

“Our children are not safe,” says Carolina Capellan, whose son attends the school.

Fear is a shared feeling between parents and students following the arrest.

“I was really concerned for my safety and my friend’s safety,” says Antonio Montalvo.

The sheriff’s office said these types of threats are taken seriously, fully investigated, and could result in criminal charges. A threat to kill, to do great bodily injury, or to do a mass shooting, is a second-degree felony that is punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

