Couple promotes less waste through backyard garden

By Terry Bulger

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A green garden in a Madison backyard is promoting healthy eating as well as a healthy way to dispose of your food after a meal.

On National Stop Food Waste Day, their way of life seems more poignant then ever.

The backyard garden isn’t the only thing Dean and Rickii Chadwick have in common.

In 59 days, they are getting married, and they will do it right here on their farm.

It makes sense they would have plenty in common, and planting and eating your own food is one of them. Why do they do it?

“It will last longer if you put it in the freezer, that helps the food waste issue and it’s not going to spoil on the shelf.”

Celery, cauliflower, and leafy greens are just some of the 22 foods grown in the garden – all just 22 steps away from their front porch.

The formula for them is simple: grow less, eat less, throw out less.

Dean is the new head chef at St. Thomas Ascension Midtown Hospital, so he and his soon-to-be wife know how much health matters.

She says just to be out there, working in the sunshine and fresh air, is great.

Their hope is that it all raises awareness on how this can be a sustainable lifestyle.

In a way, it is a nature girl’s dream: sunshine, soil water, and for fun – chickens.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.