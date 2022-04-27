Multnomah County launching new program to help houseless

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Multnomah County is launching a new program aimed at helping the houseless while assisting landlords. It’s called “Move-in Multnomah.”

The program offers incentives to landlords with available units and connects them with people who urgently need housing. Landlords get rent guarantees for up to a year plus coverage for damages and holding fees.

Meanwhile, the county also gives assistance to the renters themselves. One landlord who worked with the program said it’s made a huge difference for her and her tenants.

“It’s been the best partnership that we could have had. The case management experience that they provide, and services that are provided to the families who are the tenants has been amazing,” she said.

County leaders hope this will ease the area’s housing crisis. Landlords who are interested can sign up online.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.