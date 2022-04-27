Police: Store manager saves 85-year-old customer from scam

By Todd Magel

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) — A quick-thinking store clerk in Winterset saved an older customer from an expensive phone scam.

And now police want to warn you.

“It was a typical scam that we hear all too frequently,” said Winterset police Chief Ken Burk.

Burk says an 85-year-old customer at the Dollar General store is lucky. She came in Monday to buy a $500 gift card. But she was on the phone during her visit and that was suspicious. It turns out there was a bad guy on the other end of the line.

“They actually instructed her to don’t tell anyone you’re on the phone, hide your phone while you’re in the store, don’t let them know you’re on the phone because what’s happening is clerks are seeing this,” Burk said.

“She looked really worried,” said Dollar General store manager Allysa Taylor.

Taylor is the quick-thinking clerk who did see it.

“I asked her, is this for somebody on the phone and she whispered yes. And I said do you know this person, and she said no, but I’m not supposed to tell you,” Taylor said.

Police say the victim had been on the phone with the scammer for two hours. He told her she needed to send him $500 to collect a $2.5 million prize. Taylor got on the customer’s phone, and he hung up. Burk eventually called the crooked caller, who answered.

“You’re ripping off old people. Doesn’t that feel crappy?” Burk said.

And the scam caller responded, “They are going to die with the money and their son and daughter will be just taking the money … and take drugs. We need it to build a house and take care of our family.”

Burk was shocked by that answer.

“Incredible that they say something like that and can be so cold and callous to the people that are losing their hard-earned money,” Burk said.

Burk praised Taylor.

“She did a great thing. She is definitely a hero for us,” Burk said.

Taylor says it’s part of the job.

“It finally came about that my training was necessary. And I’m grateful that I was able to help her, she said.

Police say the caller was likely overseas. They say never give money to a caller who wants you to pay to collect an alleged prize.

