USPS Vehicle Struck In Highlandtown Firefight

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A United States Postal Service vehicle and two other cars were struck by bullets during an exchange of gunfire Wednesday morning in Highlandtown, Baltimore police said.

Two unidentified people shot at each other shortly before noon on the 3600 block of Claremont Street, police said. Bullets from the firefight were found to have struck two civilian cars along with the postal vehicle, but officials did not confirm how many bullets hit each vehicle.

No victims were found at the scene, and nobody has been arrested in the incident police said.

Footage of the scene provided to WJZ by a resident shows two men run into the frame and shoot multiple times down the street at an unknown subject, differing from the police account of the incident. They then run back out of frame from the same direction.

Residents of the street say they, along with their postwoman, are traumatized by the shooting.

“My car was parked up the street and the back window, my back window of my car was shot out,” one resident said.

“You could see shell casings everywhere and then my neighbor’s car was shot,” said resident Sani Rulis di Barr, who said she has lived on Claremont Street for more than 20 years.

“Our mail woman for the street, I walked down there to make sure she was OK and she was terrified. She was with her supervisor, I looked up and I saw the bullet hole in the truck so she was terrified,” di Barr said. “I want her to feel safe coming back on our street she’s really kind, I just want her back and I hope she’s OK.

A postal worker on the street Wednesday afternoon told WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos they were delivering mail for their coworker, who went home after the incident.

