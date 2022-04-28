Animal control officer reunites woman with Yorkie stolen 9 years ago

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It was a reunion nearly a decade in the making. Stoughton police say an animal control officer connected a dog owner with her Yorkie that had been stolen nine years ago in Boston.

ACO Michelle Carlos responded to Record Street in Stoughton Wednesday afternoon for a report of a loose Yorkie running around. After catching the dog and giving him a bath, Carlos found a microchip revealing that 11-year-old “Rex” belonged to a Marzena from Boston, and gave her a call.

The news came as a shock to Marzena, who explained the emotional situation to authorities.

“Marzena had purchased Rex for her family to help ease the pain of losing a family member, only to have Rex taken from them,” police said.

Marzena came to the police station to meet Carlos and posed for a picture with her dog. She has since treated Rex, who apparently had not been well-taken care of recently, to a “day of beauty” and introduced him to her kids.

Police describe it as a Hollywood ending.

“ACO Carlos would like to stress the importance of microchipping your pets,” they said. “This reunification is one for the ages and wouldn’t have happened with out this technology!!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.