At least 2 Naaman Forest students suspended indefinitely after alleged online threats

By ERIN JONES

GARLAND, Texas (KTVT) — A joint investigation between the FBI, North Texas Terrorism Task Force and Garland Police has resulted in at least two Naaman Forest High School students being suspended indefinitely. Authorities say they made online threats that included both death and physical harm.

“We’ve been made aware from the FBI that they’ve been investigating some students that attend Naaman Forest HIgh School,” Garland PD’s Lt. Pedro Barineau said.

“This morning they executed search warrants and interviewed several students based on an online communication made by these students with the intent to harm or kill other students.”

He said federal authorities have been monitoring these students for some time. They were removed from school and suspended indefinitely. It was determined there was no immediate threat.

“Over the years, they’re getting more and more frequent, with people making fake school threats or they could, you know, be real. But I’m glad that every year they [police and school staff] step up their game and security so these types of things can be prevented,” one Naaman Forest High School student said.

“Ultimately, if there’s any kind of truth to those type of threats the person who is found guilty will be accountable to the fullest extent,” Barineau said.

Police stress authorities are constantly monitoring online activity for these types of threats. They want people to know if they see anything questionable, don’t hesitate to report.

