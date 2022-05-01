Multiple pets shot and killed with bow and arrow in Atmore

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An unsettling investigation underway in Atmore, especially to pet lovers: a cat shot in the head with a bow and arrow.

“It is inhumane,” said cat owner Janice Ware. “It’s evil. It’s stupid. It’s hard-hearted.”

Ware was sitting on her back porch with her 3-year-old niece when they saw something that broke their hearts. Out of the woods came their sweet cat, Milo.

“I heard his meowing, and by the time I got over to where he was, he came through the gate, and he had an arrow through his forehead and coming out the back of his head,” said Ware. “It was severely infected. I don’t know where he had been all of this time, but he did make it home.”

Innocent Milo was rushed to the vet where he later died, and unfortunately, Milo wasn’t the first victim.

Ware said her neighbor’s cat was also shot with an arrow two months ago. That one also died.

Atmore police are investigating.

“What we’re thinking is it could be an adult who’s using a compound bow from a good distance away, or a juvenile shooting whatever he can get his hands on,” said Darrell McMann, investigation sergeant for Atmore PD.

If this has happened to anyone else, he said come forward.

“Supposedly, there are several other victims that this has happened to their pets, but as of yet, they haven’t contacted us,” said McMann. “We would encourage them to do so, so we know exactly what we’re dealing with.”

After lying lovable Milo to rest, Ware warned her community to keep an eye on their furry family.

“We love our pets, every one of them, and I’m sure pet lovers need to be aware that somebody is probably making sport of hunting down and shooting these animals,” she said. “This is going on in our community, and they need to keep a close watch on their neighborhoods and their pets.”

Atmore police said the person responsible could face a class C felony or more. As of Friday, only cats have been targeted.

