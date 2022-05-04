Black bear roaming Pennsylvania suburbs caught in tree

By WPVI, Annie McCormick and Katie Katro

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Firefighters finally captured the black bear that was wandering through the Pennsylvania suburbs on Tuesday.

Video from the Clifton Heights Fire Company in Delaware County shows crews removing the tranquilized animal from a tree at a home on the 200 block of West Baltimore Pike overnight.

The fire company posted video of the capture on its Facebook page at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters and police helped carry the bear out of the neighborhood to be moved to a safe location.

“The bear will be checked and then released in a less populated area,” the fire company said.

The young male bear had been spotted in Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties – creating quite a stir in every neighborhood he passed.

The bear initially was spotted in Doylestown at the end of last week and made his way through Montgomery County only to appear again Tuesday morning in Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Chopper 6 spotted the bear near the Marple Avenue bridge and Baltimore Avenue in Drexel Hill at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The bear appeared to be traveling along Darby Creek.

By 12:30 p.m., the bear was seen lying down, relaxing in the woods.

During the school day, students and staff at nearby Charles Kelly School were kept inside the building because the bear was spotted so close to the campus.

Crews managed to tranquilize the bear once, but then lost track of it.

As the day went on, the Pennsylvania Game Commission hoped jelly doughnuts left inside a large cage would lure the bear.

“We tried to tranquilize it. We got one dart in it and we can’t find it. It could’ve gone to sleep and hunkered down on it. At this point we set a trap … hopefully the bear will take the bait,” said Pennsylvania Game Commissioner Warden Jerry Czech.

The bear was briefly spotted by Action News crews in Drexel Hill around 11 p.m., vanishing into the night before he was eventually caught.

