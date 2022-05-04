White van crashes into CVS in apparent burglary attempt

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Cobb County Police are looking for multiple suspects who they said tried to steal and ATM from a CVS Pharmacy on Mableton Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects drove a white van right through the front of the CVS Pharmacy right before they tried to load up an Allpoint ATM into the van.

Police said the suspects couldn’t get the ATM into their van fast enough.

When police showed up investigators say the suspects ditched the van and the ATM and took off in a separate getaway car.

Police told CBS46 it is unclear how much money may have been taken from the CVS Pharmacy and the ATM and they are still looking for the suspects.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are gathering evidence and surveillance video from the area.

