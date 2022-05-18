Young coyote mistaken for dog now bonding with another rescued pup

By WBZ Staff

BARNSTABLE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A coyote initially mistaken by a Cape Cod family for a puppy is bonding with a fellow rescue.

The Cape Wildlife Center took in the young Eastern Coyote from the family that brought the pup home because they thought it was a lost dog.

“We have some exciting news,” the wildlife center said this week. “He was finally introduced to his foster sibling and they are getting along swimmingly!”

The sibling is a coyote pup that was rescued in Rhode Island, and they seem to be bonding, which is important to their development.

The goal is to raise the pups together and release them with the skills needed to survive – which includes having a healthy fear of humans.

“Having a sibling to model behavior from goes a long way towards maintaining their wild instincts and we are so grateful that these two bonded so quickly,” the center said.

