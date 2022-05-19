Deputies bolster patrols around city’s Taiwan Center following mass shooting

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — In the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting at a Laguna Woods church, the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department announced that they will bolster patrols around the city’s Taiwan Center.

“In our jurisdiction, there is virtually no report of Asian hate crimes in our jurisdiction [sic]” said Rosemead Special Assignment team Captain Mark Reyes said as nearly a dozen deputies stood nearby. “I bring them out so that the community get to know them and shake their hands — and meet them one-on-one.

Despite, the added police presence, the center held a press conference and continued to address the community’s sorrow while also preaching peace in the face of violence.

“I have to stand up and speak up,” one man said during the meeting. “And also fight back by peace.”

The attack at the Geneva Presbyterian Church has drawn the eyes of federal law enforcement with the FBI investigating the deadly shooting as a hate crime related to political tensions between China and Taiwan.

“We could get everybody to calm down,” said the Taiwan Center president Paul Chen. “Trust our law enforcement in the investigation.”

Along with the effort to move forward also comes the somber task of honoring Dr. John Cheng, who was shot and killed after he rushed the accused gunman to save more lives.

Leaders also warned the community of possible scams as many continue to grieve those affected by the shooting, cautioning many to be wary of online fundraisers.

The Taiwan Center said it will start a college fund for Cheng’s children.

“The family lost the biggest support of the income of the family,” said Dr. Simon Lin.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.