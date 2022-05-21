Councilman charged with DUI and leaving scene of crash

By Lee Peck

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WALA) — Dauphin Island Town Councilman Gene Fox facing serious charges after being booked into Metro Jail. Fox was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with DUI and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night (May 18) at approximately 8:57 p.m. Troopers say 47-year-old Fox was driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner when he was involved in a collision with a 2007 Dodge Charger. Troopers say Fox kept going after the crash.

A “be on the lookout” advisory was put out on Fox’s Toyota 4Runner and he was eventually stopped by Dauphin Island Police Department. Dauphin Island Police Department detained Fox until Troopers arrived on scene. Fox then requested medical treatment prior to the Trooper’s arrival and was transported to a local area hospital.

ALEA says while Troopers were in the process of obtaining search warrants, Fox refused medical treatment and left the hospital.

Fox was arrested May 20th for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. The crash occurred on AL 188 at the intersection of AL 193 in Mobile County.

Nothing further is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Fox is free on bond after posting $1750 bail. We reached out to Fox for comment — but have yet to hear back.

We’ve also reached out to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier — who tells FOX 10 News he’s withholding comment until the full investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, Fox has a court date set for June 7th.

