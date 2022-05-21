Youth Baseball commissioner charged with theft, fraud

By Shelby Myers

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — After spending two nights in Metro jail, Jacob Gunter is out on bond.

The 36-year-old is facing five felonies: 1st degree theft of property and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police said Gunter was the Saraland Youth Baseball commissioner, a position he was voted into.

According to court documents, from July 2019 to April 2022, he used a youth baseball credit card to spend almost $22,000 on unapproved purchases.

Police said what he purchased with the money is still under investigation.

According to the Saraland Youth Baseball website, Gunter is still listed as commissioner.

FOX10 News called the number on that website, a woman answered and said she has not been affiliated with the organization in years.

