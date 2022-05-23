1 killed, 3 hurt in 300-foot fall down cliff in Palos Verdes Estates

By Darleene Powells

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — One person is dead and three others injured Monday after falling down a cliff in the Palos Verdes Estates area.

The rescue effort started at about 4:40 a.m. in the area of Paseo Del Mar and Avon Road in Palos Verdes Estates, where fire crews were sent over the side on rope line systems to help four people — two male and two female — who were found 300 to 400 feet down the side of a cliff. Los Angeles County Fire officials say one person died at the scene.

Two others suffered traumatic injuries, according to LA County Fire. The fourth person suffered a minor injury and was able to “self-extricate,” authorities said. One person was hoisted from the bottom of the cliff by a helicopter, and brought to the the top of the cliff, while a second person was airlifted straight to the hospital. A second person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Both people taken to the hospital are in critical condition.

Their names and ages were not released.

No car was involved in the fall, and authorities say it’s unclear how the four people fell. LA County Fire officials say they all appeared to have been on foot.

The area where the fall happened was described as very unstable, with very loose soil, and no fencing in the area.

