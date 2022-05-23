Deputies save 9-year-old by pulling him through the window of a burning home

By Katie Sivco

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Two Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies saved a child’s life on Thursday night after pulling him through the window of a burning home.

It was about 10:45 p.m. when deputies responded to a house fire in Seffner, Florida. A child’s screams could be heard inside the home which was fully enveloped in flames.

Footage from body cameras shows Deputy Kevin Reich and Deputy Alexander Maldonado working for more than four minutes to rescue a boy named Owen, breaking two bedroom windows and attempting to coax him out by using their flashlights as smoke pours from the house.

Paramedics came and performed treatment on the boy until he was taken to the hospital, along with his mother and a homeowner.

The child sustained severe burns and endured smoke inhalation. He is still in the hospital in serious condition, according to a news release.

The deputies were not hurt in the rescue and fire crews safely extinguished the house fire.

“These deputies never hesitated,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “They are true examples of what it means to be a hero.”

