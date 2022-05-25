Suspect at large after setting man, 75, on fire downtown: Chicago police

By WLS Staff

CHICAGO (WLS) — Someone walked up to a 75-year-old man lying on the ground downtown Chicago and set him on fire early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the man was in the 400-block of North Wabash Avenue about 2:50 a.m. when a male suspect approached him, poured a flammable liquid on him and set him on fire.

The suspect then went west on foot.

A security officer from a nearby building used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

The man suffered burns to nearly half his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody later Wednesday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

