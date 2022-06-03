‘Priceless’ antiques, sword stolen from museum

By KTVT Staff

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — A thief stole “priceless antiques” donated to the Delta County Patterson Museum from the community.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office made a plea via Facebook on June 1 for the public to “be on the lookout” for the stolen items.

They listed what was taken:

Knights of Templar Ceremonial sword rusty, antique revolver Silver Cooper High School trophy vintage medicine bottles and custom jewelry vintage doctor’s brown leather bag from between the 20s to the 40s “These items will be very recognizable to anyone,” the department said.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 903-395-2146.

