Man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandson, 12, with sledgehammer

By WISN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The man convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for the August 2021 death of Andre Smith.

Andrez Martina will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“What he did was unspeakable, unthinkable and unbelievable to do to a child,” said Illysha McCroy, Andre’s grandmother.

Prosecutors said Martina attacked Smith because he thought the boy stole money from his wallet.

Martina claimed the boy pulled a gun on him.

Prosecutors said Smith’s injuries were too extensive for Martina to claim self-defense.

“I’m profoundly sorry that I wasn’t able to control my panic and anxiety,” Martina said.

Martina was convicted in May of first-degree intentional homicide.

The judge called his acts deliberate.

The judge called his acts deliberate and sentenced him to two life sentences. plus 23 years in prison.

“This is the most, one of the most, I wish I could say the most, one of the most aggravated homicides that I’ve dealt with, and I’ve been in this area of practice for almost 38 years Mr. Martina,” Milwaukee County Judge Stephanie Rothstein said last month.

Martina was also convicted and sentenced for attacking Andre’s 8-year-old brother who survived.

“I’m very happy that the judge saw through that horse (expletive), and I’m glad that she called him out and she gave him the proper sentence,” Andre’s mother, Nakeda Martina said.

Martina’s attorney said his client is no longer communicating with him but has indicated he plans to appeal his conviction.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.