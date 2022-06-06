Suspect hides from police under house, homeowner catches it on video

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A police chase down Government Street ended in a crash, and only on FOX10 News has surveillance video of the suspect getting handcuffed after trying to run from police.

The arrest happened in Will Buschman’s driveway one street over. He had no idea what was going on. He was sitting in his kitchen when suddenly, he looked out his window to see it all unfold.

The suspect sauntered up to the house, knelt, and crawled underneath his house, clearly in no rush.

Only seconds later, a Mobile police officer found him, pulled him out, then cuffed him with little to no seen resistance.

“I heard a cop say ‘put your hands up,’ obviously gathered there was an arrest happening,” said Buschman. “I looked out my front door and saw a lot of cop cars in the streets, and then I saw some recordings on my surveillance camera.”

A chase down Government Street happened moments earlier. A car crashed onto a lawn on the corner of Monterey Street and Government. Airbags deployed, the windshield shattered, and at least two other women were seen taken on stretchers.

The suspect tried to make a run for it and ended up at Buschman’s house just one street over.

“I heard a noise,” he said. “I don’t know what the noise was. I think it was the guy trying to get under my house.”

What he said is normally a quiet street was swarming with officers hours earlier.

While this did jar Buschman, he said he’s just thankful his family is safe.

“He came from the side yard and tried to hide under the house, and was arrested like 90 seconds after,” he said. “Obviously not a good hiding spot.”

The Mobile Police Department on Monday with it was approximately 11:39 a.m. Sunday when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin Street and Monterey Street. Police initiated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop, and after a short vehicle pursuit, the driver collided with another vehicle and became disabled, the MPD said.

