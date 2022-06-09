La Crosse Police seize $1m in drugs, arrest 26-year-old man

By WCCO Staff

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (WCCO) — More than $1 million worth of drugs and several guns are off the streets thanks to a major bust in western Wisconsin Monday.

La Crosse police say officers confiscated 1 pound of fentanyl, 135 pounds of counterfeit Xanax, as well as cocaine, THC candies and methamphetamine pills.

They also found five guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. There were also thousands of boxes, presumably to mail the drugs.

They arrested a 26-year-old man as part of the ongoing investigation. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

