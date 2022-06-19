3 hospitalized, several evacuated from pool in Asheville after possible chemical reaction

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A possible reaction between chemicals in a private pool in Asheville sent several to the hospital over the weekend for evaluation.

A spokesperson for Asheville Fire Department (AFD) says crews responded to a pool at 27 Resort Drive, Asheville Racquet Club, around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 for a “possible hazardous materials incident.”

“The dispatcher stated caller reported people having difficulty breathing and difficulty speaking between breaths,” Public Information Officer Kelley Klope wrote in an email to News 13.

A total of eight people were affected. AFD crews assisted with patient care and decontamination.

Klope says two juveniles and one adult were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Once AFD ventilated the pool it was turned over to Health and Human Services for further examination.

“The reactions were believed to be caused due to muriatic acid and chlorine,” Klope’s email said.

