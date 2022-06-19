6 students, 1 instructor suffer minor burns following training session in Newington

By Olivia Kalentek

NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Six students and one instructor suffered minor burns after training at a fire training center in Newington.

Officials say the incident happened at a training facility on Milk Lane.

The fire started as a controlled burn, but the heat eventually got too intense, officials say.

The controlled burn was put out and the seven people were treated for minor burns.

According to the Newington Fire department, the Middlesex Fire Academy was holding training at the fire tower.

There is no word on the conditions of the patients.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this incident.

