Local families still struggling to find baby formula despite government efforts

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The baby formula shortage has been going on for months, and there still is no end in sight. Many families continue to struggle to find formula.

“Something needs to change and I don’t know what that is but I know that our babies need food,” Jennifer Sherman said.

Sherman is raising her granddaughter and needs a special formula.

“What we’ve received in the United States, she can’t use,” Sherman said.

FOX 12 spoke with Sherman in May. She couldn’t find formula then and still can’t.

“I can’t find stores that have formula that take WIC, and like last month we were able to use four cans off of the WIC and it doesn’t roll over, so we lost out on six cans of formula,” she said.

The same is true for Joanna Nelson. A month ago she told FOX 12 that she had to have her dad in Mexico send formula for her son.

“I would love to know where the formula is or when it’s going to hit the shelves,” Nelson said. “I mean we all want to know because the shelves are still empty.”

Nelson said she even tried buying her son’s formula online and having her mother-in-law pick it up in another city.

“When she went to go pick it up it was gone, they had put it on hold and then tried to substitute for a brand that he couldn’t take because he’s gotten sick on so finding his brand has been really challenging,” Nelson said.

The two women said they feel like things are only getting worse and they’re hoping things change soon.

“I’m really nervous that once we run out I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Nelson said.

