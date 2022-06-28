UC board votes to remove Charles McMicken’s name from all buildings, spaces

By Web Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — The University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a motion calling for the name Charles McMicken to be removed from buildings and digital displays on campus.

The motion was filed by UC President Neville Pinto who called for the board to approve the removal of McMicken’s name from remaining uses on campus.

The historical paradox of Charles McMicken has been a large topic for years on campus.

McMicken was a philanthropist who bequeathed property to help establish the university.

He was a slaveholder whose very name is offensive to some in the current climate.

Pinto spoke during the meeting Tuesday saying that in 2019 he recommended the board remove McMicken’s name from the college of arts and sciences and the board voted to remove his name from the college’s identity.

After that, the UC foundation voted to remove McMicken’s name from honorary society and scholarships.

Since then times have changed, witnessed tragedy and injustice.

“We cannot allow division or despair to define our nation much less our campus community, we must act,” Pinto said.

“Prominence of McMicken’s name on campus and the symbolism of exclusion it represents is holding us back from creating and sustaining a full sense of belonging for all,” Pinto said.

Pinto then recommended McMicken be removed in all uses, effective immediately, including McMicken Hall, McMicken Circle, McMicken Commons, McMicken Max Contemporary Cafe.

The spaces will be temporarily rebranded as Arts and Sciences Hall, Bearcats Commons, University Circle, and Bearcats Café.

He also recommended all digital displays be upgraded to reflect McMicken’s legacy and the university’s complex historical connection to him.

On Tuesday, the board of trustees moved President Neville Pinto’s motion forward, which strips the name from the Arts and Sciences building and digital displays.

The board voted unanimously to move the motion.

