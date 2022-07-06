Kenner police investigating after a body of a missing person was found in the canal

By Kacey Buercklin

Click here for updates on this story

KENNER, Louisiana (WDSU) — Kenner police are investigating after the body of a missing person was found floating in the 1000 block of Canal 12, which is located in the Kenner subdivision of Lincoln Manor.

The person has been identified as Ida Clouden, 83, who was reported missing by her son earlier this morning.

Clouden was a long-time resident of the Lincoln Manor subdivision. It has been reported that she was known to wander off from her residence and has been reported missing by her son on multiple occasions.

Police are reviewing video surveillance and currently, it does not appear that any foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.