Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

By Holly Thompson

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house.

Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners on ways you can protect yourself.

“He was so warm, so inviting, just smiles, positive,” said Michael Mason.

“He was just a really nice guy,” Jamie Clayton added

These homeowners are describing Carl Jewell, who was hired by both the Clayton family in Pleasant View, and the Mason family in Goodlettsville, to perform work on their homes.

Both families said they paid thousands up front for deck materials, and then…

“Every time I called him, I couldn’t get into him,” Michael Mason remembered. “It was a voice mailbox that wouldn’t work.”

The Masons paid Jewell $5,300 for a covered new deck they wanted to enjoy as a family.

“I’m angry, I work very, very hard, my family has been through a lot and every penny that I, that we have, needs to go towards our family,” Bonnie Mason lamented.

Jamie Clayton says not only did they also pay Jewell $5,000 for materials for a deck that was never built, but Jewell disappeared in the middle of their garage construction. Now she believes it may end up costing them close to $20,000 to get the garage up to code.

“More than anything, we’re just hurt,” Jamie Clayton admitted. “We’re genuinely hurt that we trusted him.”

After weeks without hearing from Jewell, the Masons posted about their experience on social media and quickly began to realize just how many other families had similar stories.

We found people in Portland, Gallatin, Greenbrier, even Warren County, Kentucky, who said Carl Jewell walked off their job, or never even started their job…but still managed to cash thousands of dollars in checks.

Efforts to reach out Jewell by phone produced nothing, and there remains no way to leave a message.

Portland neighbors have tracked Jewell to an address given on his invoice and driver’s license. Notices of rent and utilities past due or cut off are visible outside of the home.

The Masons have now filed charges.

“For somebody to just take $5,300 from us, that’s a big deal,” Bonnie Mason said.

The other family in the story, the Claytons, also plan to file charges against Jewell.

Experts say the key is to spend time doing your research. Check sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for complaints. You can also report any potential scams to the BBB or to the TN Attorney General’s office. Get at least three estimates and try to pay with a credit card, so your bank can help you retrieve funds, if needed.

