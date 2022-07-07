Maryland high school evacuated after student sets off firework

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high school in Waldorf was evacuated Wednesday morning after a student set off a firework in the lobby, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a student attending summer school lit the firework in the lobby of Westlake High School, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

The building was evacuated, but students and staff were allowed back in once the smoke cleared and it was determined there was no threat, deputies said.

No one was hurt during the incident.

