Slidell Walmart employee praised for saving newborn from hot car

By Sula Kim

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WDSU) — Slidell police say an alert Walmart employee and Slidell Police officers helped save the life of a 16-day-old infant who was left inside of a car Thursday in a Walmart parking lot.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Slidell Police received a call about a woman, who they say was visibly impaired with her infant child, in the parking lot of a local Walmart store.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find the woman, who was later identified as 37-year-old Ashley Kennedy of Minden, Louisiana.

Witnesses told officers that she left the area in a gray Honda Odyssey minivan.

As officers were searching for the vehicle, about an hour later, an alert Walmart employee called Slidell Police and stated Kennedy was back at Walmart, but this time shopping inside of the store without her child, according to a news release issued by Slidell police.

Police say they found the woman inside shopping while her 16-day-old child was inside the Honda minivan covered in a blanket.

Slidell Police say Kennedy appaired to be intoxicated.

