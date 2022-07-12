Boat runs over 2 people on Willamette River in Newberg

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEWBERG, Washington (KPTV) — A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon.

The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Both victims were taken to Emanuel Hospital. One of the victims was airlifted. As of Tuesday morning, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

Police Marine Patrol officers were at the scene investigating, according to Sergeant Sam Elliott with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.