Delivery driver stops 17-year-old after attempted carjacking in Little Italy

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A delivery driver stopped a would-be carjacker and held him down until police get there. It happened Sunday in Little Italy.

Workers said the incident could have been much worse, but it’s been a rough few weeks at RYMKS Bar and Grille.

The crash was captured on video. It shows a car slamming into the side of RYMKS.

Police said a delivery driver left the door to his car open when he ran into RYMKS to get the food just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

When he came back out, he said a 17-year-old got into the driver’s seat and took off down Albemarle Street in Little Italy.

Police said the victim grabbed hold of the teen through the window.

“The car was moving pretty fast. The driver was actually hanging on the window trying to get him out as he crashed,” RYMKS manager Justin Crowder said.

The video shows after the crash, the victim pulled the teen out of the car and workers said he held him down until police got there and arrested him.

No one was seriously injured and, Crowder said, thankfully, no employees were outside when the car crashed.

“Sometimes, we come out that back door, we sit we chill we get a rest — it’s a restaurant we get busy it gets kind of bad — so just thinking about the fact that somebody could’ve been out here during that time, but they weren’t, so that was just God, that was just God,” Crowder said.

Crowder said there was no damage to their building just their dumpster and they spent Monday cleaning up.

But the crash comes just three weeks after the co-owner of the restaurant, Trevor White, was killed.

“Words can’t explain the emotional pain that comes with it. We’re striving every day to make sure we fulfill his dream,” Crowder said.

Crowder said this incident adds insult to injury, but he’s relieved the teen is in custody and hopes it will serve as a warning to other teens.

“I just hope that there’s a life lesson from it, you know? Not just for him but for anyone else who may be in the same position to just really think twice what you’re doing, who’s watching, how this could impact your life,” Crowder said.

Crowder said the accident will not affect their business hours.

