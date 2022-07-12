Genesee Co. lottery club wins $1.8M after playing for 20 years

By Stephen Borowy

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Genesee County lottery club won a life-changing $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing the Michigan Lottery together for 20 years.

Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery club members, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on June 18: 02-04-06-17-31-36.

The club members bought the winning ticket at Tom’s Market, located at 465 South St. in Ortonville.

“A co-worker and I started a lottery club about 20 years ago,” the club’s representative said. “There are currently five of us in the club and we take turns purchasing a ticket each week.”

“One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket. We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom’s Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy!”

Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery Club visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. They chose to receive their prize as one lump-sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“We are still in shock! Winning is life-changing for all of us,” a club member said.

