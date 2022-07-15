Amber Alert issued for missing 10-day-old infant outside Tyler

By JULIA FALCON

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KTVT) — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 10-day-old boy.

Ryder Williams was last seen with his parents, Michelle Wolf, 31, and Ricky Williams, 36, in Coffee City, Texas. Child Protective Services was awarded custody of the child, who tested positive for narcotics. The parents fled and failed to surrender custody as court ordered.

Late Thursday, Coffee City police informed CBS 19 in Tyler, Texas that the mother of the infant is going to surrender to authorities in Hunt County and turn the infant over to CPS. The infant is reportedly unharmed.

Wolf is 5’8, with brown hair and blue eyes; Ricky is 5’6, with blond hair and blue eyes; and Ryder is 19 and a half inches long with brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspects were last seen on or around July 5, police said, and were last heard from in Tyler, Texas. Law enforcement believes the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Police ask those with information to call CPS at 903-203-7709 and speak with Kayla Mullins or contact Coffee City police at 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.

