Nonprofits seek to turn Saluda Grade Railroad Line into 31-mile Rails-to-Trails project

By Web Staff

SALUDA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Three nonprofits are heading up an effort to turn the Saluda Grade Railroad Line into a Rails-to-Trails project.

Conserving Carolina is one of the groups that’s made an offer to Norfolk Southern Railroad to buy the line, which is no longer used for train service.

The trail would run 31 miles from Zirconia, from Henderson County down to the Upstate.

Local outdoor outfitters hope the project can become a reality.

“We would be super stoked to see the rail trail to Saluda. Anything that increases outdoor rec is awesome,” said Samantha Miller, with Green River Adventures.

Conserving Carolina and the other nonprofits are currently trying to raise money if a deal can be struck with the railroad to purchase the line.

