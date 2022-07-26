Ex-USA Gymnastics coach from Las Vegas sentenced to prison in sex abuse case

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A former USA Gymnastics coach working in Las Vegas was sentenced to at least two years and up to eight years in prison in a child sex abuse case.

Terry Gray was accused of sexual assault and lewdness and faced 45 felony and gross misdemeanor charges. According to the nearly 70-page arrest report, Gray was accused of abusing gymnasts he coached from 2007 to 2015 at Brown’s Gym in Las Vegas. The arrest report detailed allegations of fat-shaming of gymnasts, inappropriate massages and stretches and grooming victims.

Gray pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14. Judicial Officer Tara Clark Newberry sentenced Gray to a minimum of two years and a maximum of eight years for his crimes.

Gray was also ordered to lifetime supervision and must register as a sex offender.

Allegations of Gray’s abuse span multiple states, according to the arrest report. Investigations took place in Nevada, California and Ohio. Gray is also accused of inappropriate conduct while traveling to competitions in Florida and while coaching at Karolyi Ranch in Texas.

Karolyi Ranch was closed in January 2018 after it was revealed USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar abused multiple gymnasts at the facility.

At the time of the allegations, police said Gray was an “elite-level” coach who had previously participated in the Olympics, according to witness statements.

