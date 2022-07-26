Former Buncombe County teacher sentenced in child pornography case

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A former teacher in Buncombe County has been sentenced after authorities found thousands of files of child pornography in his possession.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) announced Christopher Todd, a former Cane Creek Middle School teacher, pled guilty in federal court on July 18, 2022 on child sexual abuse (pornography involving children) charges. APD says he was sentenced to 39 months incarceration along with lifetime supervised sex offender probation upon his release.

Police say a cybertip in January 2021 prompted an investigation into Todd’s involvement with the distribution of child pornography.

Authorities confiscated several electronic items from Todd’s residence which revealed “an extensive collection of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (21,185 image files and 127 movie files),” a press release from APD said.

“This case was the product of excellent teamwork within the local law enforcement community,” the department’s release adds. “Asheville Police Department would like to recognize the assistance of investigators with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, as well as agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office should also be recognized for their continued diligence in the prosecution of individuals involved in the exploitation of our children.”

