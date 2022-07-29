Flood channel in Henderson causes damage to neighboring homes during severe thunderstorms

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Wednesday night storm saw some minor flooding in parts of the Las Vegas valley, but one neighborhood in Henderson was likely hit harder than anywhere else.

Rising Star Drive, near Whitney Mesa and Galleria, looked like a river Wednesday night. Neighbors captured video showing the flooded yards and streets.

Street sweepers cleaned up the mess from the storm Thursday morning, but the damage from the flooding can still be seen inside one home and backyards along the flood channel.

The Whitney Ranch flood channel that backs up to the homes on Rising Star is undergoing changes. The city of Henderson said the changes are meant to improve and increase its capacity. However, the construction in its current state wasn’t prepared for less than a half inch of rain.

“I didn’t sleep last night, because my concern was what if it rains again,” a homeowner on Rising Star Brandi Helms said. “It got so close to the back. If it would have raised another inch or two it would have been flooding in our house.”

Down the street, another homeowner had it even worse. The pressure from the water burst through his brick wall in the backyard and destroyed it. Water then rushed towards his home. The homeowner told FOX5 he was trapped in his house until finally the water rushed through his side yard. However, the water also seeped into his home. The floor inside was covered with water. It was too early to know how costly the damages are.

The homeowner said it is clear the project was authorized without the thought of monsoon runoff. Other neighbors, like Helms, agree.

“We’re getting shunned off like this wasn’t that big a deal,” Helms said. “We all saw this was going to be a problem, and the first time we get a decent rain look what happens. It’s heartbreaking.”

Pictures from before the construction show the channel was much deeper. Helms said they have lived there for six years and never had a concern about flooding before.

The flood channel project removes 3,350 liner feet of existing concrete and replaces it with reinforced concrete box culverts. The city plan said, “the existing channel is undersized and not able to contain the design discharge reaching it. Upon completion of the culvert system, the design discharge flows will be entirely contained providing greater protection from flood events.”

In the meantime, homeowners that experienced damage are left picking up the pieces.

“You can see here where the water’s gotten through. We’re going to have to put all new decking here,” Helms explained.

Multiple homeowners told FOX5 they are hiring lawyers.

