Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesport

By Web Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two people were injured in an explosion at the former YWCA building in McKeesport on Tuesday morning.

The building on Ninth Avenue has significant damage after the explosion, which appears to have involved a gas line, a McKeesport spokesperson said.

The two people who were injured were installing a handicap-accessible ramp, the McKeesport mayor said. Their condition has not been released.

This building houses the Penn State Greater Allegheny’s Launch Box program, the Ninth Street Clinic and the offices of PurePenn/Trulieve.

It is the former YWCA of McKeesport and the former offices of Womansplace and the Center for Victims.

