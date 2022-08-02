Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home

By CAITLIN LILLY

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home.

According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.

Police say Dangerfield was taken into custody on July 31 by authorities in Mesa, Arizona, on numerous local charges.

Our Arizona affiliate, KOLD, reported in Nov. 2020 that Dangerfield was arrested in the Phoenix area in connection with similar crimes. In one incident, according to AZ Family. police learned that Dangerfield and a second man, Lateyon Finley, had broken into a home, held a man and an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint, and stole from them.

Both Dangerfield and Finley were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and other felonies, according to a report from AZ Family.

This spring Dangerfield was let out of Maricopa County Jail on $25,000 bond, according to court records.

He was released on electronic monitoring, but that stopped working. An arrest warrant was issued just two days before the violent Las Vegas attack.

Police said that during the crimes in Arizona, the suspects would enter the homes through an open garage door. Once inside, police said they would hold the victims at gunpoint and demand valuables.

That formula of entering through a garage was followed in the Summerlin attack.

The 80-year-old victim told FOX5 he was in his garage when out of nowhere he was struck hard on the back of the head and knocked to the ground. He said the man found an ice pick in the garage and said the victim would die if he didn’t give him valuables.

The suspect took a gun from the victims safe. Eventually the 80-year-old man made a run for it, and as the surveillance video shows, the suspect tried to cock the gun and fire multiple times. It was unsuccessful because the gun was not loaded.

Police say Dangerfield will be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges in the July 24 incident.

