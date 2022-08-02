Santa Cruz schools to focus on emotionally supporting students as they return

By PHIL GOMEZ

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Students are preparing for another school year with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to linger.

This year there are fewer discussions about masking up because it does remain an option, although school administrators strongly recommend wearing a mask indoors.

But there remain concerns about children’s wellness and social-emotional well-being.

All schools in the Santa Cruz County school system are committed to increasing the amount of wellness and support resources for students as they begin classes in the upcoming weeks.

“Knowing that there’s a licensed counselor or staff that works with the teachers that’s there in the classroom that works with families is kind of putting our minds at ease,” said parent Jacquie Benetua.

Last school year, Jacquie Benetua’s 3rd-grade child was having issues transitioning back into the classroom during the pandemic, but counseling helped them as much as their child.

“I think that excitement was there last time, but it was laced with a lot of nervousness; a lot of uncertainty,” Benetua said.

