Carjacking victim in Highland neighborhood knew his attacker

By TW Starr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Another carjacking happened late Monday night in Shreveport, but this time it turned violent as the driver was stabbed in the neck.

There have been nine other carjackings in the city, most happening within a three-day span two weeks ago.

Police don’t believe the latest one, which happened near the intersection of Boulevard Street and Fairfield Avenue, is connected to the others. In the nine carjackings, vehicles were stolen but no one was injured.

This one had the added element of the victim being stabbed or slit across the throat, as some described it. Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

“We do not believe this is a random attack as the victim did know the suspect. The victim in this case was reportedly giving the suspect a ride. In many of our carjacking cases we do have suspect information due to the fact that there is a witness to the crime. In this case I believe there are two witnesses, one of them being the victim,” said Cpl. Corporal Chris Bordelon.

The red Toyota Camry that was stolen is still missing.

Bordelon also said in relation to the rash of carjackings that happened last month, detectives have gained new information about those crimes but are not ready to release that information right now.

