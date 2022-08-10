Hidden camera caught Irvine doctor poisoning husband with drain cleaner, documents allege

By Irene Cruz

IRVINE, California (KABC) — An Irvine dermatologist was caught on a hidden camera pouring drain cleaner into her husband’s cup on at least three separate occasions, court documents allege.

Yue “Emily” Yu, 45, was arrested last week for allegedly poisoning her husband after he provided video evidence to authorities.

Now that evidence has been made public through a restraining order he filed against her.

The order alleges that Yu maintained a verbally and physically abusive relationship toward her husband and their two children.

The court granted a temporary restraining order and set a hearing for the permanent order on Aug. 18.

The husband, a radiologist, also filed for divorce on the same day he requested the restraining order.

The couple, who married in 2012, have two children, a 7-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

“Both children have suffered physical, verbal and emotional abuse” the documents allege.

Other excerpts from the documents:

“Emily often uses sleep deprivation to punish (the children). When the kids fall asleep without her permission, even if after 11:00 p.m., she would wake them up, demand that (they) go to her room, shut the door and make them cry.” “After the children were born I became concerned about Emily’s behavior. Not only was she very demanding of me that I give her massages – one time when I could not because I was sick she stepped on my head until I did – and also began hiding money from me.” “When Emily gets frustrated and yells at the children she’ll commonly use a Chinese phrase that translates to “go die!” She also says to the children “your head has a problem” “your head is sick” “go (expletive) yourself” “(expletive) idiot” “stupid (expletive) ” and “get the (expletive) out of my way.” The poisoning apparently began in March, the husband said. He started noticing a chemical taste in his lemonade, which he drinks hot. A doctor diagnosed him with two stomach ulcers, gastritis and esophagitis.

Suspicious of his wife, he installed cameras in their kitchen.

The images submitted to court appear to show Yu taking a bottle of drain cleaner, believed to be Drano, from under the sink and pouring it into a cup. In at least one image, she is seen putting the cup on a table near her husband.

After he reported the incident to Irvine police, Yu was arrested.

Her husband says she called him to post bail, but he refused.

Yu’s defense attorney told ABC News the allegations are false.

